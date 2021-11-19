Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report sales of $438.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.95 million. Atlas posted sales of $362.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. 511,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,608. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

