AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.19. 667,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,222,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 203.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.