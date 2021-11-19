AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

AudioEye stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

