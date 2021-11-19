Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading Down 4.2%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

About Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

