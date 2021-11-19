Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG) shares fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.11 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.11 ($0.31). 14,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 64,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.83 ($0.35).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29. The company has a market capitalization of £9.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.55.

About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

