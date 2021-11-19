Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.87 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $3.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,819. Autohome has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autohome stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Autohome were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

