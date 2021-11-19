Avalanche Price Hits $109.92 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $24.21 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $109.92 or 0.00189753 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $359.16 or 0.00620019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016241 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00079314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.