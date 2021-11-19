Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Buys $29,760.50 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 1,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
