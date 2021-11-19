Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Buys $29,760.50 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 1,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

