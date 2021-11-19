Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

