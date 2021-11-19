AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Stock Price Up 1.7%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 88,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 199,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

About AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

