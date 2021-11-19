Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $61,453,560.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $174.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.06 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,604,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.