AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,330. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,372 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

