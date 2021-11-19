B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Trading Up 4.1%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

B Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

B Communications Ltd. operates as a holding company, with interests in the telecommunications industry. It operates through the following segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications Ltd., Bezeq International Ltd., D.B.S. Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. The Bezeq segment engages in the provision of fixed line domestic communications services.

