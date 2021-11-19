B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

BRO stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

