B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $112.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

