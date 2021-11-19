B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $220,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $114,238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 497.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 746,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

