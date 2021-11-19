B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $73,595,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK opened at $113.41 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

