B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

