B. Riley Weighs in on Clipper Realty Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Clipper Realty in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLPR. Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

