Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post $29.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $121.64 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 3,977,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,805. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

