Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:BMA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 218,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $994.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

