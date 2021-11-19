Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
NYSE:BMA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 218,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $994.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $21.20.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
