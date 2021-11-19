Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Bank First worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth $272,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 32.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 571.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 52.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $552.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $63.84 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 14.14%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

