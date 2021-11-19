Bank of America Corp DE Buys 32,934 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $54.47 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

