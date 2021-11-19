Bank of America Corp DE Has $19.46 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Semtech were worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMTC stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.