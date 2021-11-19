Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SLM were worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SLM by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SLM by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 430,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

