Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,216 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.35% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $136.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.62. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $136.75.

