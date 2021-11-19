Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ENFN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $21.32 on Monday. Enfusion has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.21.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

