Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

OTCMKTS BKNIY remained flat at $$5.52 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.67.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

