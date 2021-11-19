Barbara A. Payne Sells 751 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barbara A. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of Utah Medical Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $87,912.00.

Shares of UTMD traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153. The firm has a market cap of $410.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $113.65.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 49.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

