Barclays Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $60.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCUS. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

