Barrington Research Lowers Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) to Market Perform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

UP opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $18,058,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $14,498,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

