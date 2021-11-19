Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.47 ($97.02).

BAS stock opened at €62.63 ($73.68) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.03 ($67.09) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

