Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

BSET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.61. 36,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,028. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

