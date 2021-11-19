Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

