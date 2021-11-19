Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,722. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 281.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

