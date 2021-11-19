BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.

NYSE:BCE opened at $51.06 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.