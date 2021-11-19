BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.
NYSE:BCE opened at $51.06 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.14.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
