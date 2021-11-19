Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,971. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

