BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.00 million, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.