BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLU. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

BLU stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.05. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in BELLUS Health by 10.5% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 685,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.