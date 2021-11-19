Benchmark Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $86.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $115.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

ATVI opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

