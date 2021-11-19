Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €120.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €155.45 ($182.88).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €211.80 ($249.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €200.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €188.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €56.60 ($66.59) and a fifty-two week high of €235.60 ($277.18).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

