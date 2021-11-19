Berenberg Bank Lowers MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target to GBX 900

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 766 ($10.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £446.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. MJ Gleeson has a twelve month low of GBX 626 ($8.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 796.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 830.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In related news, insider James Thomson acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51). Insiders have acquired 2,973 shares of company stock worth $2,364,710 in the last three months.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

