Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ opened at $59.10 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

