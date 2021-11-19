Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,155,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corteva by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

