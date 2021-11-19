Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $777,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $133.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

