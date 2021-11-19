Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $145,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 115.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

