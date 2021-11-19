Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

EQR stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,420,607 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

