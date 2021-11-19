Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

