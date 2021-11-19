Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.35. Berry Global Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.700 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. 3,546,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,250. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.