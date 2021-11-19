Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,567. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.